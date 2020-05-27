WE ARE A MAGAZINE ABOUT LAW AND JUSTICE | AND THE DIFFERENCE BETWEEN THE TWO
May 29 2020
Dramatic leap in prison staff reported with Covid after MoJ change reporting method

HMP Wandsworth: Pic by Andy Aitchison

There has been a dramatic leap in the number of prison staff reported with Covid-19 after the Minsirty of Justice provided a ‘more robust way’ of reporting cases. It was reported last night that 873 staff have tested positive across 104 prisons. At the end last week, it was 563 prison staff testing positive in 74 jails. According to the Ministry of Justice the latest figures now ‘reflect the total number of recorded positive cases – not the number of live cases – of COVID-19, and includes individuals that have recovered’ – as explained by the BBC’s Danny Shaw.


Some 434 prisoners have now tested positive across 75 prisons and 24 prisoner escort & custody staff. ‘The sudden rise in cases does raise serious questions about the spread of infection in prisons and if they’ve been underestimating the risks,’ notes Shaw.

 

Jon is editor of the Justice Gap. He is a freelance journalist. Jon's books include Guilty Until Proven Innocent (Biteback, 2018), The First Miscarriage of Justice (Waterside Press, 2014), The Justice Gap (LAG, 2009) and People Power (Daily Telegraph/LawPack, 2008). Jon is a journalism lecturer at Winchester University and was a visiting senior fellow in access to justice at the University of Lincoln. He is twice winner of the Bar Council's journalism award and won Halsbury Legal's journalism award

