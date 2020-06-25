‘Do we really want to import an Americanised judiciary – alongside chlorinated chicken’

Universal Credit has had an unhappy genesis. The brainchild of Ian Duncan Smith, then Work and Pensions Secretary, it is based on a reasonably sound idea. In theory, it should simplify the benefits system, coalescing the disparate social security payments, from Housing Benefit to Child Tax Credit, into one system.

Unfortunately, the simplicity of the idea belies the difficulties there have been in implementing it, with the system having been plagued with problems from inception. Some have been by accident, such as when the designers failed to realise that many applicants would have difficulty with a digital application system, but too many have been through design, most obviously the five-week waiting period, an unacceptable delay that saw many claimants faced with homelessness, debt and loan sharks.

It was an example of the latter type of problem that was recently challenged in the Court of Appeal by the government, after the claimants had originally been successful in the lower Divisional Court in arguing that the method of calculating their salaries (and so eligibility for benefits) was unlawful. Many salaries in the UK are paid on a four-weekly basis, rather than a monthly basis, meaning that on occasion, a worker might be paid twice in one month, and nothing the next. On the face of it, this should cause little harm.

Yet the UC system insisted on calculating an applicant’s benefits on the basis of what they received each month. This meant that for a recipient who happened by chance to be paid twice in a month, they would exceed the benefits cap, and so receive nothing that month. According to the government, there was no way of the system discriminating between those who happened to be paid monthly, and those who were paid four-weekly. Even if their yearly salaries were the same, those in the latter category were simply unlucky, and there was nothing that could be done.

The absurdity of this argument was made clear in the Court of Appeal’s judgment, with Lady Justice Rose endorsing the Divisional Court’s conclusion that the system was ‘odd in the extreme’, and ultimately unlawful because of its irrationality. While the principle underlying the payment structure was sound, insofar as it was intended to imitate a monthly salary, ‘it would not be inconsistent with the overall universal credit scheme to devise an exception to solve this problem’. To claim, as the government did, that those paid four-weekly are paid ‘irregularly’ fails to recognise the idiosyncrasy of the calendar, where holidays and weekends mean that even those supposedly paid on a fixed date each month often find their salary being paid a few days before or after the date.

That the government saw fit to challenge the decision of the Divisional Court is surprising. Rather than spending more money on lawyers who would have almost certainly advised the government they were likely to lose their appeal, the money would have been better put towards implementing the necessary changes in the UC system. It is, however, reassuring to see that the Department of Work and Pensions has issued the standard boilerplate response to a loss in the courts, saying that they are ‘carefully considering’ the decision ‘as part of our ongoing work’.

Meanwhile in America, their Supreme Court (SCOTUS) has handed down two decisions in the past week that have been met with a less measured response. The first case, Bostock, was a challenge to the legality of dismissing an employee because they were gay or transgender, and the second was a challenge to the Trump administration’s attempts to end DACA, an Obama-era policy that protected children born in the United States to illegal immigrants from deportation. In both these decisions, SCOTUS gave a ‘liberal’ ruling, finding that the civil rights legislation in question prohibited discrimination on the basis of sexuality, and that the Trump Administration had failed to properly circumnavigate the procedural safeguards in ending DACA.

The American right has been apoplectic in response to these twin decisions. Donald Trump condemned them as ‘horrible & politically charged’, claiming that they were ‘shotgun blasts into the face of people that are proud to call themselves Republicans’. Simultaneously, other right-wing politicians and commentators were quick to criticise the Court, like Carrie Severino, president of the ‘Judicial Crisis Network’, claiming that the Bostock decision was an ‘ominous sign for anyone concerned about the future of representative democracy’.