Criminal Sanctions for Peaceful Protests may be abandoned under Home Secretary Yvette Cooper

The Home Secretary, Yvette Cooper, will consider changing a law that imposes criminal sanctions on peaceful protests. This legislation enacted by the previous Conservative government has affected hundreds and has recently received criticism for being too strict, despite initially claiming to prevent crime and protect national security.

Yvette Cooper, who has previously voiced her support for peaceful protests, tweeted, ‘Police must implement and respect law – recognizing the rights to peaceful protest.’ Activists argue there needs to be a change in legislation to promote peaceful protest and uphold freedom of speech when there is no threat of harm.

In May of last year, the civil liberties group Liberty challenged former home secretary, Suella Braverman by pursuing a legal battle in opposition to Braverman’s peaceful protest policies. The Guardian reported Braverman amended the legislation to find that criminal sanctions could be imposed on a peaceful protest if there was evidence that a ‘serious disruption’ was ’more than minor.’ The High Court found that the government had overreached in its definition and ruled Braverman’s actions unlawful.

This reconsideration of the law by the current Home Secretary comes shortly after five environmental activists supporting the Just Stop Oil initiative received record sentences for a peaceful protest. The activists were jailed for blocking the M25 motorway in London to protest against new oil and gas projects in the North Sea. The judge presiding over the case ruled that all of the activists involved would receive 4-5 year sentences, stating that their protest had crossed the line from ‘concerned campaigner’ to ’fanatic.’ Supporters of the activists argue that these sentences set a dangerous precedent.

As reported in The Guardian , Amy Cameron, programme director of Greenpeace UK argues: ‘What sort of country locks people away for years for planning a peaceful demonstration?’

Criminal Sanctions surrounding peaceful protest have also affected figures like Greta Thunberg, a prominent climate activist who was initially accused of creating a ‘serious disruption’, but was later acquitted of all charges.

Katy Watts, a lawyer for Liberty shares, ‘we are glad that the new government are taking a moment to reconsider, as this case has immense implications for our democracy and the potential unchecked power of ministers.’