Charity calls for ban on use of PAVA spray against children in custody

The leading prisons charity has called on the government to stop the rollout of PAVA spray in light of a report on youth custody by the prisons watchdog.

The report highlights the lack of healthy relationships between children in custody and prison staff. Despite the 2016 Framework for Integrated Care that intended to improve the conditions of children in custody, it had not been properly implemented. Most children were unable to recount having the weekly support meetings (the ‘Custody Support Plan or ‘CuSP’ meeting) that they are legally entitled to.

Charlie Taylor, the Prison’s Inspector said that the report ‘sets out in stark terms the failure by the Youth Custody Service to create environments in which children in [Youth Offender Institutions] can form positive, appropriate relationships with authoritative, well-trained and well-supported staff.’ He further stated that ‘chronic inconsistency and a failure to embed the framework for integrated care are corroding the relationships needed for this progress.’

The Howard League for Penal Reform has previously urged the Secretary of State for Justice to reconsider a decision to allow the use of PAVA spray in prisons holding children. An irritant similar to pepper spray, PAVA spray is legally classified as a firearm and it is claimed that it has been used inappropriately in prisons holding adults.

Responding to the Inspector’s report, Andrea Coomber, Chief Executive of the Howard League said that ‘children in prison are already lacking care and support from adults they trust – why on earth are ministers about to permit the use of this weapon on children?’

Previous research by the Howard League found that children in prisons in England were typically kept in their cells for 20 hours a day and received less than 15 hours of education per week.

Coomber further expressed that ‘if a child must be in [custody], it is vital that they have positive relationships with well-trained staff who can help them to move on from crime and lead a healthy life.’