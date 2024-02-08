WE ARE A MAGAZINE ABOUT LAW AND JUSTICE | AND THE DIFFERENCE BETWEEN THE TWO
February 09 2024
WE ARE A MAGAZINE ABOUT LAW AND JUSTICE | AND THE DIFFERENCE BETWEEN THE TWO
Search
Close this search box.
  • Menu
Search
Close this search box.

Black teenager stopped by Met Police six times in five months

Black teenager stopped by Met Police six times in five months

An investigation of eight Metropolitan Police officers is being undertaken following repeated stop and searches of a 16-year-old boy.

The 16-year-old, who is black, was stopped and searched six times in five months across Tottenham and Statford in 2023. Each time the police took no further action.

The investigation has been launched by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) after a mandatory referral from the Met in September 2023.

The allegations include that there were insufficient grounds for the stop and searches, racial profiling by the officers and an unreasonable use of force.

The IOPC said the teenager was told he was being searched on suspicion of drugs or theft and that he reportedly matched the descriptions of people involved in knife crime and robberies in the area.

Speaking to LBC News about stop and search, Alliance for Race Equality’s Jeremey Crook highlighted that it is ‘traumatising when you’re innocent.’

As reported by the BBC, the director of IOPC, Charmaine Arbouin stated ‘The concerning allegations raised in the complaint – which include racial profiling of a child and insufficient grounds for stopping and searching them six times in five months – are issues that we know disproportionately affect Black and other minority ethnic communities and erode public confidence in policing.’

Arbouin continued to say, ‘It’s therefore essential that we carry out an investigation – independent of the police – to look at each of these incidents and the actions and decision-making of the officers involved. We will continue to keep those involved updated as our investigation progresses.’

The IOPC has explained that the investigation will not necessarily result in disciplinary proceedings.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
Jessica Baillie is a Justice Gap reporter and is studying Law at the University of Manchester. She has a particular interest in miscarriages of justice and human rights.

Related Posts

More than 13,000 children strip-searched by police since 2016
More than 13,000 children strip-searched by police…
police lantern B&W
Gross misconduct by Met officers over unjust stop…
police-car-flickr-the-essex-tech
Police watchdog opens investigations for alleged…
Police lights, from Flickr under Creative Comms, Etolane
Met repeats its history of institutional racism…
p0c1bnjs
Around 50 children strip searched by the police…