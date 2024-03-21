Black prisoners suffer disproportionate use of force, report finds

Black prisoners in Wormwood Scrubs are subject to disproportionate use of force, an annual report has revealed.

The IMB report found that black prisoners were subjected to 43% of use-of-force incidents despite only making up 27% of the number of prisoners in Wormwood scrubs. In contrast, white and asian prisoners were subjected to 25% and 12% of these incidents whilst forming 42% and 15% of the prison population respectively.

However, the report has concluded that little has been made to address such disproportionality. For example, efforts to improve the poor take up and use of body-worn video cameras by staff have been ‘rapidly sliding back’ once governors diverted their attention from it.

Diverse issues relating to safety, fair and humane treatment, as well as health and well-being were also discovered by the Board. The report stated that many kinds of drugs were ‘easily accessible and plentiful’ by being thrown over the wall or using drones.

Interviewed by the Guardian, the mother of one of the black prisoners of Wormwood Scrubs said that her son was beaten when about to be moved to another prison as ‘he questioned how other prisoners were being treated…it made me feel sick. His solicitors have lodged a formal complaint and requested the CCTV footage.’

‘My son is terrified of the prison officers. His mental health has deteriorated really badly following that incident,’ she told the Guardian.

A spokesperson of the prison service said ‘Prison officers only use force as a last resort and we monitor its use carefully including for any disparities in the way it is deployed. Cells are only doubled up where it is safe to do so and we’re improving staff training to better support those at risk to self-harm and suicide. We’ve also invested £100m in tough security measures to clamp down on the contraband that fuels violence behind bars.’