WE ARE A MAGAZINE ABOUT LAW AND JUSTICE | AND THE DIFFERENCE BETWEEN THE TWO
February 10 2023
WE ARE A MAGAZINE ABOUT LAW AND JUSTICE | AND THE DIFFERENCE BETWEEN THE TWO
  • Menu

BAME defendants charged at higher rates than white counterparts for similar offences, CPS study finds

BAME defendants charged at higher rates than white counterparts for similar offences, CPS study finds

Old Bailey: the Central Criminal Court of England and Wales

A recent study from the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) has found that Black, Asian, and minority ethnic defendants are more likely to be charged than White defendants for similar crimes.

The ‘concerning’ findings show that mixed ethnicity defendants are most likely to be charged, with ‘White and Black Caribbean’ defendants charged the most at 81.3%, roughly 12% more than White British defendants at 69.9% for similar offences. This was followed by ‘White and Black African’ (79.5%) and ‘White and Asian’ (78.4%) defendants. Black defendants and Asian defendants are charged at 76.2% and 73.1% rates respectively.

The CPS has responded to these ‘troubling’ results by forming the independent Disproportionality Advisory Group, involving academics and specialists who will oversee and scrutinise future research into the causes of these disparities.

Looking at over 195,000 cases, University of Leeds, commissioned by the CPS, found that these racial and ethnic disparities existed even when controlling for other variables such as sex, age, and crime type.  However, researchers did highlight some limitations to the findings, including that they were not able to take into account previous offending histories of those charged.

The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), Max Hill KC, says ‘it is troubling that it has found evidence of unexplained disproportionality in the outcomes of our legal decision making’. Hill claims that the causes ‘cannot yet’ be identified, however Prof Leslie Thomas KC highlights that the criminal justice system, including the police and judges, are ‘failing’ and ‘do not appear to be upholding the rule of law’ for people of colour ‘at every stage of the justice system’. Thomas also drew attention to a previous study which concluded that the judiciary was institutionally racist.

However, Thomas says there is ‘good news’ in the fact that the CPS are aware that there are issues. ‘That is a step in the right direction because you cannot solve a problem if you are blind to it or in denial.’

More information about the findings of the study can be found here.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
Ngozi Ndiwe is a second-year LLB student at UCL. She is interested in areas of social justice and human rights, at both a domestic and international scale.

Related Posts

Further guidance could be provided for courts to tackle ethnic disparities in sentencing
Further guidance could be provided for courts to tackle…
Extending custody time limits will disproportionately affect ethnic minorities
Extending custody time limits will disproportionately affect…
Study reveals Black people have less trust in the police
Study reveals Black people have less trust in the police
Massive increase in use of 'joint enterprise' as a result of CPS strategy in wake of Jogee
Massive increase in use of 'joint enterprise' as a result of…
Lawyers urged to 'educate themselves' over endemic racism in the justice system
Lawyers urged to 'educate themselves' over endemic racism in…