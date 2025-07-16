WE ARE A MAGAZINE ABOUT LAW AND JUSTICE | AND THE DIFFERENCE BETWEEN THE TWO
July 22 2025
Appeal judges to hear 12th appeal related to racist police officer

DS Derek Ridgewell

Appeal judges are due to hear the 12th appeal of a wrongful conviction related to the corrupt and racist  British Transport Police officer Detective Sergeant Derek Ridgewell. Errol Campbell will have his cases posthumously heard by the Court of Appeal this week – nearly half a century after he was imprisoned on the basis of a disgraced police officer’s evidence.

In 1977, Campbell was sentenced to 18 months’ imprisonment and a further six months at the Central Criminal Court after being convicted of conspiracy to steal and theft from the Bricklayers Arms Goods Depot, where he was working for British Rail.

Errol Campbell with his wife Lucy Henrietta Daley in 1958

According to the legal charity APPEAL, the conviction resulted from an investigation led by disgraced DS Derek Ridgewell and involving his corrupt colleagues Detective Constable Douglas Ellis and Detective Constable Alan Keeling.

In February, the Criminal Cases Review Commission referred the cases to the Court of Appeal on the basis of the facts and details of the convictions in 1980 of DS Derek Ridgewell, DC Douglas Ellis, and DC Alan Keeling. The Crown Prosecution Service confirmed in March that it would not be contesting Campbell’s appeals on the basis that the case was ‘materially indistinguishable from that of Peterkin and Mehmet‘.

Jon is editor of the Justice Gap. He is a criminology lecturer at Brighton University and vice chair of the Legal Action Group. Books include Justice in a Time of Austerity (Bristol University Press, 2021), Guilty Until Proven Innocent (Biteback, 2018), The First Miscarriage of Justice (Waterside Press, 2014), and The Justice Gap (LAG, 2009). Jon is twice winner of the Bar Council's journalism award and has won Halsbury Legal's journalism award

