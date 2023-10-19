Andrew Malkinson: ‘I’m living in a tent. I want some resolution.’

Andrew Malkinson has called for a statutory inquiry into his wrongful conviction with the power to compel witnesses to ensure Greater Manchester police do not hide evidence.

In an interview with the Guardian’s Emily Dugan, Malkinson, whe spent 20 years trying to clear his name before the court of appeal overturned his conviction earlier in the summer, said the lord chancellor, Alex Chalk, said: ‘The police don’t want to disclose. They never have done and I can’t see them playing ball unless they’re compelled to by a statutory inquiry.’

He pointed out his lawyers at the legal charity APPEAL had to ‘drag all the information out’ of Greater Manchester Police including the threat of two judicial reviews before the force released information about the destruction of evidence and the undisclosed criminal convictions of key witnesses.

‘I want to know all the details of exactly how and why [this] happened. Because I can’t rest until I know. It’s my life and the suffering is incalculable. Oceans of tears I’ve suffered because of that. And I want to know why.’

He also revealed that he was living in a tent and was anticipating that it could take two years before he receives any compensation. ‘You need financial freedom to be truly free, don’t you? And I don’t have that,’ he told Dugan. ‘It’s a tough time because there’s so much uncertainty. I’m living in a tent, I’m living on benefits. I want some resolution.’

In a separate interview with the BBC, he said he ‘cannot bear’ to be in Britain. ‘This horror will always be with me,’ he said. ‘I don’t trust the British. Hillsborough. Bloody Sunday. They can’t face the truth.’