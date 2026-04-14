500 Palestine Action arrests as appeal against protest ban continues

The Metropolitan Police arrested over 500 people, ranging from 18 to 87 years old, in a demonstration against the ban on Palestine Action on Saturday. An estimated 1,500 protestors were reported to have attended the demonstration, many carrying signs with ‘oppose genocide’ slogans.

The protest was held against the classification of Palestine Action as a ‘proscribed organisation’ under the Terrorism Act 2000 – a decision which was held to be unlawful by the High Court in February.

Among those arrested also was Robert Del Naja, frontman of the band Massive Attack, who spoke in favour of Palestine Action, declaring that Saturday’s protest was ‘highly patriotic’ for ‘protecting our country from getting involved in serious war crimes’.

Mike Higgins, a 62-year-old blind and disabled protestor, who had previously been arrested in July 2025, on the first proscription of Palestine action as a ‘terrorist organisation’, also attended the protests and continues to highlight the criticisms against the approach of the Met Police since the organisation was banned.

The initial High Court decision in February held that the ban on Palestine Action constituted a ‘very significant’ interference with freedom of speech and assembly. An appeal to the Court of Appeal has been allowed and Palestine Action continues to be a proscribed organisation as the appeal is awaited.

The Met Police had initially communicated that arrests related to those showing support for Palestine Action would be kept to a minimum following the judgment. But the force shifted its policy in March – and confirmed ahead of the protests on Saturday – that ‘anyone showing support for the group is likely to be arrested’.

Deputy Assistant Commissioner James Harman explained the Met’s position by saying that ‘while Palestine Action remains proscribed and support for it remains unlawful under the Terrorism Act, we must continue to enforce the law and this is likely to involve the arrest of those committing offences.’

Criticisms for the Met’s approach came from Defend our Juries, who said that ‘the Met are choosing to make arrests despite the government’s ban on the group being ruled unlawful by the high court, and leading lawyers warning that any arrests would be unlawful’.

The Court of Appeal is expected to hear the appeal from the Home Secretary against the High Court’s decision on Tuesday 28 April.