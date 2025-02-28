40% of Judges set to quit, report finds

A new survey reported in the Times has revealed that 40% of salaried judges plan to leave their roles within the next five years, sparking concerns about the future of the justice system. The findings come from the 2024 Judicial Attitudes Survey, released this week, and were discussed by the Lady Chief Justice in Parliament yesterday.

The survey shows that 699 judges plan to leave early, with 91 more set to retire, bringing the total to 790 departures. Another 327 judges are undecided, meaning up to 1,117 could go by 2029.

Judges cite excessive workloads, low pay, and stressful working conditions as the main reasons for considering early departure. Nearly 70% say their workload has increased significantly, while 63% point to pay constraints. Many also struggle with demands for out-of-hours work and lack of administrative support.

The survey findings come at a time when the Crown Court backlog has hit a record 73,000 cases (as of September 2024)—nearly double the number from 2019. The National Audit Office has warned that the Ministry of Justice’s target to reduce this to 53,000 cases by March 2025 is now unachievable, raising serious concerns about how the system will cope with judicial losses.

Judges in the Court of Appeal, Senior Circuit, and High Court are among those most likely to leave. In tribunals, nearly half of salaried judges are considering quitting or are undecided.

The Lady Chief Justice has warned that judicial retention issues could undermine public confidence in the system if not addressed. She also raised concerns over threats to judicial safety, saying some judges and their families are ‘living in fear’ due to political attacks, forcing extraordinary security measures.

Replacing departing judges may not be easy. While 588 fee-paid judges are considering applying for salaried positions, this falls short of the 790 judges set to leave. Issues like rigid working hours, uncertain sitting locations, and pay reductions deter many from applying.

Judicial departures have been rising for years. In 2014, only 23% of judges were considering leaving early—now that figure stands at 39%. Dissatisfaction with pay and pensions remains a major factor, especially in Northern Ireland and England & Wales.