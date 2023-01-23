WE ARE A MAGAZINE ABOUT LAW AND JUSTICE | AND THE DIFFERENCE BETWEEN THE TWO
January 25 2023
WE ARE A MAGAZINE ABOUT LAW AND JUSTICE | AND THE DIFFERENCE BETWEEN THE TWO
  • Menu

20% of NHS crisis lines calls go unanswered, research shows

20% of NHS crisis lines calls go unanswered, research shows

Pic: Patrick Maguire
Self Portrait: Patrick Maguire

 Suicidal patients in England have been failed by the NHS as trusts fail to answer emergency calls with lines under a ‘record demand’.

NHS crisis lines signpost patients to services and provide urgent mental health support over the phone for adults. NHS England has made £7m available so the service can improve its lines, but figures by the BBC reported that from 29 of the 47 health trusts with crisis lines, at least 418,000 calls went unanswered in 2021-22. This amounts to 20% of the total calls. In 10 trusts, callers had to wait over an hour for their call to be answered. One caller said staff told them to ‘think happy thoughts’ after repeatedly trying to get their call answered.

One patient who has been diagnosed with borderline personality disorder, post-traumatic stress disorder and anxiety, reported having to call over seven times over two days to get through. “Your brain already makes you feel that you’re alone. And then to have the people that are meant to care not answer, it makes it 10 times worse,” she said. Hannah further reported she was blamed for ‘not wanting to help [her]self’ before ending the call.

South London and Maudsley NHS Foundation Trust have since apologised for the way that Hannah was treated and claimed improvements have been made.

Coroners have expressed fears that patients are being assessed incorrectly. One man who died after already having alerted the service of his situation was not referred for support. Less than one in six trusts that responded to the BBC’s freedom of information requests said that all their crisis line staff were qualified mental health professionals. Patients are now turning to services such as A&E in attempt to save their own lives.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
Chelsea is a Justice Gap reporter and an LLM student studying at Cardiff University

Related Posts

Scandals lead ministers to order inquiry into mental health inpatients’ care
Scandals lead ministers to order inquiry into mental health…
Inquiry into 2,000 mental health patient deaths stalls due to lack of staff evidence
Inquiry into 2,000 mental health patient deaths stalls due…
New proposals to combat ‘epidemic of county lines, criminal exploitation and serious violence’
New proposals to combat ‘epidemic of county lines, criminal…
Half of mentally unwell prisoners assessed as needing hospital treatment refused a transfer last year
Half of mentally unwell prisoners assessed as needing…
Patients with autism and learning disabilities 'routinely' restrained
Patients with autism and learning disabilities 'routinely'…