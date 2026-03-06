Three arrests for corruption of police federation officials

Three individuals previously or currently linked to the Police Federation of England and Wales (PFEW) have been arrested on suspicion of fraud.

Searches and arrests have been made on Wednesday morning, 4 March 2026, by officers from City of London Police (CoLP)’s Domestic Corruption Unit (DCU) under Schedule 1 Pace 1984. These searches were conducted at the Federation House in Leatherhead, the headquarters of the Police Federation, as well as at the residential addresses linked to those under investigation.

Detective Superintendent James Halkett, from DCU, has confirmed that a 46-year-old man from Surrey, a 51-year-old man from Wales and a 55-year-old man from Bristol have been arrested on suspicion of fraud by abuse of position.

One of the suspects involved is understood to be the chief executive of the PFEW since 2024, Mukund Krishna. Krishna had assisted in the removal of several local leaders in the Metropolitan and West Midlands police forces and the federation. It has also been alleged that he received substantial salary payments and bonuses in 2025.

The Guardian reports that allegations were made to police more than a year ago, with some disclosures to detectives coming from current and past members of the federation.

According to the force, the DCU has conducted substantial investigation into fraud allegations by abuse of position according to Section 4 of the Fraud Act (2006) in the past year.

Halkett has added that this investigation remains ongoing and complex, adding that anyone with further information relevant to the inquiry should contact the force.

