‘Pioneering scheme’ offers extra support for jurors in traumatic cases

Jurors involved in ‘challenging and distressing’ trials will now have access to support as part of a new scheme launched by the Ministry of Justice.

The scheme provides jurors with access to an around the clock helpline and up to six free counselling sessions with specially trained professionals. The program is designed to assist those who hear distressing evidence in high-profile cases involving murder, abuse, and cruelty. The Solicitors Journal highlighted that this move is a significant step towards helping jurors cope with the emotional toll of their service.

The initiative is being piloted across several areas of the country, including at the Old Bailey in London, targeting areas where juries sit on cases comprising some of the most serious crimes.

Justice Minister Mike Freer said: ‘Juries are the cornerstone of the criminal justice system, and serving on a trial is a vital responsibility of law-abiding citizens. This pilot is a key step in understanding how we can better support jurors in complex, high-profile cases.’ Justice Minister Heidi Alexander said: ‘Offering free emotional and mental support is a significant step forward in helping jurors who have heard distressing and traumatic evidence’.

This campaign was launched during ‘Jury Duty Appreciation Week’, highlighting the urgent need for specialist mental wellbeing support for jurors according to the British Association for Counselling and Psychotherapy (BACP). Research shows that 50% of jurors experience post-trial trauma, with symptoms like nightmares, intrusive memories, and sleep disturbances.

Dr. Lisa Morrison Coulthard the director of Professional Standards, Policy and Research from BACP, said the pilot is an important step to ensure jurors get the mental health support they need. She emphasised that jurors should access care without fear, helping them manage their experiences. The campaign was led by Manchester Metropolitan University, with support from several partners, including the British Psychological Society.

Previously, support beyond the trial was limited to referrals to GPs or helplines. The Ministry of Justice is funding a six-month pilot, run by Vita Health Group, to find the best ways to support jurors in the future.