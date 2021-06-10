WE ARE A MAGAZINE ABOUT LAW AND JUSTICE | AND THE DIFFERENCE BETWEEN THE TWO
June 10 2021
WE ARE A MAGAZINE ABOUT LAW AND JUSTICE | AND THE DIFFERENCE BETWEEN THE TWO
  • Menu

Episode 13: ‘I no longer trust Britain’

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on facebook
Share on twitter

Episode 13: ‘I no longer trust Britain’

From Channel Four's Murder in the Car Park

As a publication date has been confirmed for the long-awaited report into the unsolved murder of Cwmbran private detective Daniel Morgan, his brother talks to Calum McCrae in the latest episode of the Justice Gap podcast.


Alastair Morgan has now been fighting for 34 years to reveal the truth behind one of the murkiest chapters in recent criminal history is reopened. Despite five police inquiries and an inquest, no-one has been brought to justice over the father-of-two’s murder. In the latest twist, Priti Patel refused to publish the report of a panel set up by Theresa May in 2013 last month claiming that her lawyers must first review it because of concerns over ‘national security’.

Daniel Morgan was found dead with an axe embedded in his head in the car park of the Golden Lion pub in Sydenham, south-east London, on March 10 1987.

 

‘The panel report was supposed to be published on May 15 and then at the very last minute we were told that the Home Secretary wanted to read the report and if necessary redact it,’ Alastair Morgan tells the Justice Gap. ‘Priti Patel pointed to what she described as her responsibilities under the Inquiries Act – the only responsibility she had technically was to publish the report. My aim with view is that she was badly advised but it leaves room for speculation as to motives and again distrust which has been a constant factor.’

Alastair Morgan has called the delay ‘a kick in the teeth’. Looking towards next’s week’s publication, he says: ‘It is a kind of conclusion; something I’ve been working for for decades. But, no, I don’t have confidence in the Home Office or in police leadership. There isn’t much in this country that I do have confidence in anymore.’

What would justice look like for Daniel? ‘I don’t believe there will ever be any prosecutions,’ Alastair Morgan replies. ‘The case has been so messed up legally, evidentially and in every way possible way. Unless all the suspects put their hands up and said “We did it”. I don’t think there will ever be justice in that respect.’

‘But it’s is equally important to me that the public knows,’ he continues. ‘Daniel’s murder effects me, his children and my family but the police effect everyone. They are a central part of our democracy and we need to keep an eye on them.’

‘What we have in Britain is the remnants of colonialism in our police. The way that the British treated the colonies in the past, since the colonies have gone, they treat us like that. They think that is their job is to boss us around. The Home Office is eroding our civil rights and freedoms. It is very important that this report comes out and it is probably the best time for it looking back over the history.’
Alastair Morgan

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
Jon is editor of the Justice Gap. He is a freelance journalist. Jon's books include Guilty Until Proven Innocent (Biteback, 2018), The First Miscarriage of Justice (Waterside Press, 2014), The Justice Gap (LAG, 2009) and People Power (Daily Telegraph/LawPack, 2008). Jon is a journalism lecturer at Winchester University and was a visiting senior fellow in access to justice at the University of Lincoln. He is twice winner of the Bar Council's journalism award and won Halsbury Legal's journalism award

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Posts

'A kick in the teeth': fury as Priti Patel insists on reviewing 'independent' report into Daniel Morgan killing
'A kick in the teeth': fury as Priti Patel insists…
Priti Patel told to publish Daniel Morgan report or else continue 'cover up'
Priti Patel told to publish Daniel Morgan report or…
Episode 7: 'Truth and lies about modern slavery'
Episode 7: 'Truth and lies about modern slavery'
Episode 6: 'It was a political trial - start to finish'
Episode 6: 'It was a political trial - start to finish'
Episode 3: ‘People are coming together. It’s possible to resist.’
Episode 3: ‘People are coming together. It’s…