Criminal barristers could pursue strike action over legal aid reform

Defence barristers are to vote this week on whether to disrupt courts in response to the growing dispute over legal aid rates. Earlier today, the Criminal Bar Association issued ballot papers that give its members the option to refuse to cover what are known as ‘return’ cases under the Advocates’ Graduate Fee Scheme (AGFS) from April 11 – in other words, refusing to cover hearings when other barristers cannot appear.

According to the Law Society’s Gazette, such cases are those taken on by barristers ‘as a gesture of goodwill to prop up the criminal justice system‘. As reported by the Justice Gap, last month an independent review for the government said the legal aid budget needed an immediate injection of £135m to reverse a huge loss of lawyers. Chair of the CBA Jo Sidhu QC said: ‘In reality, a 15% increase equates to no more than an extra £21m for those that practise full time at the criminal bar. It is therefore the firm view of the CBA executive and officers that the recommended minimum increase falls far short of what is required to enable criminal barristers to continue to practise in this important area of work.’

‘This is a critical moment in the history of our profession,’ Sidhu added. ‘It is for you to decide as individual and independent practitioners whether, by refusing to undertake return work, the criminal bar will be in a stronger position to persuade government to meet the fair and necessary demands we make as set out in option A of the ballot.’

Meanwhile the solicitors’ professional body the Law Society highlighted cracks elsewhere in the criminal defence profession and, in particular, the ‘dwindling numbers’ of the duty solicitors who represent people detained by the police who have a right to a solicitor and advice free of charge. There have long been concerns about both the viability of the duty solicitor scheme and the quality of legal advice received by suspects (see here).