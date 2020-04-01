WE ARE A MAGAZINE ABOUT LAW AND JUSTICE | AND THE DIFFERENCE BETWEEN THE TWO
April 02 2020
Covid-19: Pregnant women and young mothers to be released from prison

Pic by Andy Aitchison from Proof magazine (HMP Winchester)

Pregnant women and young mothers are to be released from prison as a response to concerns  over the spread of the coronavirus outbreak in jails. According to the Ministry of Justice and Prisons Service, prison governors will be able to grant release to women prisoners, including those in mother and baby units, on temporary licence once they pass a risk assessment and suitable accommodation is found.

According to the MoJ as of yesterday 5PM, 65 prisoners have now tested positive for coronavirus in England and Wales across 23 prisons; as well as 18 prison staff and four prison escort staff. The total number had doubled since Friday when 27 prisoners were confirmed to have tested positive. It has also been reported that 3,500 employees, representing about a tenth of the workforce, are currently in self-isolation. Two prisoners have now died having contracted the virus.

‘We have already taken extraordinary measures to protect prisoners and the public over the last few weeks, but it’s clear now that we must temporarily release pregnant woman and those with small babies with them inside prison,’ commented Lord Chancellor and Justice Secretary Robert Buckland. ‘Governors can now temporarily release pregnant prisoners so that they can stay at home and reduce social contact like all other expectant mothers have been advised to do.’Minister are also considering plans to turn some military barracks into temporary prisons in a bid to ease overcrowding in jails but no decisions have yet been made.’

Jon is editor of the Justice Gap. He is a freelance journalist. Jon's books include Guilty Until Proven Innocent (Biteback, 2018), The First Miscarriage of Justice (Waterside Press, 2014), The Justice Gap (LAG, 2009) and People Power (Daily Telegraph/LawPack, 2008). Jon is a journalism lecturer at Winchester University and was a visiting senior fellow in access to justice at the University of Lincoln. He is twice winner of the Bar Council's journalism award and won Halsbury Legal's journalism award

