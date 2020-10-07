WE ARE A MAGAZINE ABOUT LAW AND JUSTICE | AND THE DIFFERENCE BETWEEN THE TWO
October 10 2020
WE ARE A MAGAZINE ABOUT LAW AND JUSTICE | AND THE DIFFERENCE BETWEEN THE TWO
  • Menu

Courts ‘hamstrung’ by ‘lefty lawyers’, claims PM

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on facebook
Share on twitter

Courts ‘hamstrung’ by ‘lefty lawyers’, claims PM

Boris Johnson was criticised for using trainee police officers as a backdrop to a political speech

Boris Johnson continued the government attack on ‘lefty human rights lawyers’ in his conference speech yesterday. ‘We’re also backing those police up, protecting the public by changing the law to stop the early release of serious sexual and violent offenders and stopping the whole criminal justice system from being hamstrung by what the home secretary would doubtless – and rightly – call the lefty human rights lawyers, and other do-gooders.’

It was a reference to Priti Patel’s recent attacks ‘lefty lawyers’, human rights ‘do-gooders’ and activist lawyers. It is a now familiar refrain. For example, in May 2019 Boris Johnson set out his stall on justice issues in a controversial column for the Daily Telegraph which ridiculed our ‘cockeyed crook-coddling criminal justice system’ and lambasted ‘the Leftist culture’ of the justice ‘establishment’.

Law Society president Simon Davis described the speech as ‘deeply concerning’. ‘This divisive language serves nobody and puts lawyers and their clients at risk,’ he said. ‘All solicitors advise their clients on their rights under the laws created by parliament. Legal rights cannot be rewritten through rhetoric.

Amanda Pinto QC, chair of the Bar Council, said that it was ‘shocking and troubling’ that our the prime minister ‘condones and extends attempts to politicise and attack lawyers for simply doing their job in the public interest’. ‘Lawyers – including those employed by the government itself – are absolutely vital to the running of our grossly under-funded criminal justice system. Their professional duty is to their client and to the court, and not to play political games.’

 

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
Jon is editor of the Justice Gap. He is a freelance journalist. Jon's books include Guilty Until Proven Innocent (Biteback, 2018), The First Miscarriage of Justice (Waterside Press, 2014), The Justice Gap (LAG, 2009) and People Power (Daily Telegraph/LawPack, 2008). Jon is a journalism lecturer at Winchester University and was a visiting senior fellow in access to justice at the University of Lincoln. He is twice winner of the Bar Council's journalism award and won Halsbury Legal's journalism award

Related Posts

Priti Patel attacks ‘lefty lawyers’ and human rights ‘do-gooders'Priti Patel attacks ‘lefty lawyers’ and human rights…
'Attempt to demonize lawyers is a worrying sign of disregard for rule of law''Attempt to demonize lawyers is a worrying sign of…
Proof launch: 'There's going to be a lurch towards penal populism. Be concerned’Proof launch: 'There's going to be a lurch towards…
Tory manifesto: Boris's clampdown on 'soft justice'Tory manifesto: Boris's clampdown on 'soft justice'
'Life to mean life' for child killers under sentencing reform'Life to mean life' for child killers under…