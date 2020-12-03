Veterans’ charity calls for training for criminal justice staff to identify ex-service personnel

A veterans’ charity has called for mandatory awareness training for the police, prosecutors and courts to identify ex-service personnel in a report that that almost one in five prisoners could come come from a forces background. The Forces in Mind Trust has outlined a typical offender profile with a background in the armed forces as ‘more likely to be male, white, and older’, having experienced mental health issues and are more likely to report anxieties over identity, stigma and ‘loss of a sense of belonging’.

The Forces in Mind Trust describes the number of veterans in the justice system ‘highly contended’: according to official statistics, it is 4% of the custodial population; however data from the HM Inspectorate of Prisons puts it as high as 17%. The group has launched a policy statement highlighting that, whilst the majority of ex-service personnel make a successful transition to civilian life, a minority will go on to offend after leaving the Armed Forces ‘often as a result of health, behavioural and social problems’. The group identifies risk factors for offending and makes recommendations for the support to which they and their families should have access.

The group is calling for ‘better understanding and assessment’ of the needs of ex-eervice personnel and mandatory awareness training for staff throughout the justice system. ‘Most ex-Service personnel transition into civilian life successfully, their lives enriched by their service. However, from the research we have funded on the needs of ex-Service personnel and their families in the Criminal Justice System, we are able to understand more about those who do go on to offend, and the factors which may play a role,’ said Ray Lock CBE, FiMT’s chief executive. ‘Based on this research, we have set out the recommended changes that are needed to ensure that we can identify those at risk of offending and prevent them from coming into adverse contact with the Criminal Justice System, and effectively support those that do, as well as their families. These changes will require the investment and effort of central and devolved Government as well as further, mandatory, training for staff within the system.’