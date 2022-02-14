Cressida Dick: ‘a poor and defensive leader, putting loyalty above responsibility’

ANALYSIS: Cressida Dick’s resignation was ‘long overdue’, according to the Observer yesterday. Few in the media disagreed after the shock decision by the Met’s top officer to resign in response to a litany of controversies that undermined public confidence in the force and resulted in a public falling out with the Mayor of London.

Sadiq Khan had previously threatened to oust Dick from her position, stating that she wasn’t doing enough to reform the Met by tackling growing accusations of abuse within the force. ‘I am not satisfied with the Commissioner’s response,’ he stated. ‘It’s clear the only way to start to deliver the scale of change required is to have new leadership right at the top of the Met Police.’

In the Telegraph, Eliot Wilson reflected that her tenure had ‘not been a happy one’. ‘She came with a tarnished record, having been Gold Commander on the day in 2005 that the innocent Brazilian Jean Charles de Menezes was killed by armed police, shot seven times in the head with hollow-point bullets.’ Then there was the ‘ill-starred’ Operation Midland, the ‘clumsy and heavy-handed’ response to the Sarah Everard vigil, obstructing the investigation into the murder of Daniel Morgan. ‘Her mistakes have been presentational as well as operational, and the public’s trust in the police continued to erode,’ the journalist listed.

As solicitor for the de Menezes family, Harriet Wistrich reflected upon how she had watched as Cressida Dick, ‘in charge of the operation which led to the shooting of a wholly innocent man, survived and thrived’. Wistrich happens to be the director of the Centre for Women’s Justice, the charity currently pursuing legal action against the Home Secretary over concerns about the terms of reference for the inquiry into the death of Sarah Everard. ‘[Dick] rose to the top of the Met, only to preside over an institution where misogynists, racists and homophobes can hold on to their jobs when they are meant to be tackling crime,’ she added.

Writing for the Guardian, Sandra Laville argued that the disjuncture between a concern for ‘reputational damage’ and ‘a duty to protect the public’ was most visible in the Met’s response to Wayne Couzens, a serving Met officer who pleaded guilty to abducting, raping and murdering Sarah Everard. ‘For those outside the closed ranks of policing, it was the Met who had done the betraying and the public, in particular women, who were the betrayed.’

This lack of trust was compounded by the fact that an investigation by the Independent Office for Police Conduct identified ‘unacceptable’ failings in the police response to the deaths of Bibaa Henry and Nicole Smallman. The mother of the victims, Mina Smallman, has since stated that she believed that their race played a significant role in delaying the ‘urgency’ of the Met’s investigation into their deaths. ‘If we ever needed an example of how toxic it has become, those police officers felt so safe, so untouchable, that they felt they could take photographs of dead black girls and send them on,’ said Smallman. ‘It speaks volumes of the ethos that runs through the Metropolitan Police.’

Five years ago Cressida Dick had been feted as the first woman and openly gay commissioner. ‘However,’ as the Observer noted, she had proved ‘a poor and defensive leader, putting loyalty to her rank and file – even when there is serious wrongdoing – far above her responsibility to win the consent of the public for policing in London’. The former Tory MP who became embroiled in the Operation Midland fiasco tweeted his ‘delight’ and called upon her not to be ennobled.

Unsurprisingly, ex-police officers criticised the London Mayor for his public criticism of the ex-police chief. Andy Trotter, the former assistant commissioner for public order at the Met, said: ‘I don’t agree with the way it was done. I think if you are going to talk to, essentially your chief executive if you are the chair of an organisation, you don’t do that in public.’ According to Sir Peter Fahy, the former chief constable of Greater Manchester Police, ousting the ‘hugely respected’ Cressida Dick was a ‘blow’ for ambitious female officers. ‘I think it will particularly be a blow to a lot of really good female officers who saw Cressida as a role model.’