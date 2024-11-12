Police officer cleared of Chris Kaba’s murder is promoted by Metropolitan Police

An armed police officer, has been promoted by the Metropolitan Police just weeks after being acquitted of murdering Chris Kaba, a 24-year-old man, whose death had ignited protests against racial profiling and police violence.

Sergeant Martyn Blake fatally shot Kaba during a car stop in South London in 2022, but was acquitted of murder last month at the Old Bailey. The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) is still considering whether to pursue a case against him for gross misconduct.

The Daily Mail now report that Blake is to be promoted to the rank of Inspector and transferred to another unit.

The timing of Blake’s promotion within the police force has drawn criticism from human rights groups and public figures, questioning the message it sends regarding accountability. Advocacy groups argue that such decisions undermine public trust in law enforcement, particularly in communities already affected by systemic injustices.

Meanwhile, senior police officials defended the move, highlighting Blake’s service record and adherence to protocol. As Former Met Chief Supt Simon Ovens told The Sun: ‘Considering the evidence has been scrutinised in court, the misconduct review should not hold up his promotion

Kaba’s death has renewed calls for reforms within the police force, including improved accountability measures and enhanced training on the use of force. Protesters have demanded justice and systemic change, emphasizing the need to address racial bias and transparency within law enforcement practices.