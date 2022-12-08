‘Operation Safeguard’ Risks Putting Prisoners in Jeopardy

A group of leading academics and campaigners have described Ministry of Justice plans to house prisoners in police cells as ‘crass, ad hoc and dangerous’.

In a letter published in The Guardian , Deborah Cole, Director of Inquest, Professor Joe Sim of Liverpool John Moores University, Emeritus Professor Steve Tombs of the Open University and Martha Spurrier, the Director of Liberty, have claimed that the plan outlined by the Ministry of Justice ‘smacks of desperation’ and ‘ignores sound evidence from inspection, monitoring bodies, various inquests, and reviews on the already broken prison system’.

Last week, the Ministry of Justice urgently requested the use of over 400 police cells after announcing that prisons in England have run out of housing for male prisoners, following a surge of more than 800 newly incarcerated prisoners in the last two months. Damian Hinds, the prisons minister told the House of Commons that this constituted urgent enough circumstances to enact Operation Safeguard, an emergency protocol which would allow the use of up to 400 police detention cells to help house prisoners.

Mr. Hinds claimed in parliament last week that this was an established procedure that would ‘ensure our prions system can operate effectively and safety during periods of high demand.”

As reported in the Justice Gap last week, the Prison Governor’s Association have warned that if enacted, the plan would cost taxpayers.