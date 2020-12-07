Only 2% of courts are ‘fully accessible’ for people with disabilities

Only 2% of Britain’s courts are fully accessible for people with disabilities, according to new research with 16% of courts wheelchair friendly. Over the course of the last decade, the Government has attempted to improve accessibility to courts for people with disabilities. The research, published by the law firm Bolt Burdon Kemp, assessed 444 courthouses in England, Wales and Scotland looking at 11 accessibility criteria including disabled parking, accessible toilets, hearing loop systems as well as wheelchair access and allowing for assistant dogs into the building.

The firm found approximately only one in six courts were fully accessible for wheelchair users (16%) but more than three-quarters offered hearing loops and accepted assistance dogs (77%). Looking at three key measures – offering wheelchair access, disabled parking and accessible toilets – there was not a single court in the East of England, Yorkshire and the Humber to cover all three. ‘It’s important for the government, as well as local councils, to make a concerted, combined effort to ensure all courthouses are adapted for people with accessibility issues,’ the firm commented. ‘When over three-quarters of courthouses are not fully accessible, there’s a real danger that justice may be being denied – or made harder to achieve – for people with accessibility issues.’

Bolt Burdon Kemp have created ‘an interactive walkthrough’ of a typical British courthouse so as to help people with hidden and visible disabilities prepare for an upcoming court visit. The callon those who work within the court system ‘to make a collective effort to help improve access to justice for all’.