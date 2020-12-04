Looked after children exploited by county lines as a result of ‘broken’ care system

Looked after children were being disproportionately exploited by county lines gangs as a result of a ‘broken’ care system, according to a new study. The report by crime and justice specialists Crest Advisory highlights the systematic failing of children in care as they are placed are at ‘greater risk’ as a result of new models of gang activity and ‘an absence of a national strategy’.

In the foreword, Anne Longfield OBE, the Children’s Commissioner for England, noted that children involved in county lines ‘who have become caught up in large-scale criminal enterprises’ were often in the care system. ‘The case histories of the young people killed in violence associated with the drugs trade tell familiar tales of children who fell through gaps in the services that are supposed to be there to protect them,’ she said.

‘Often, they have been placed miles from home, moved from pillar to post, far from people who know them well and can notice the dangers. Sometimes they are falling out of the school system because they are excluded, after moving from school to school, never settling or being given a chance to build new friendships and get on with their studies. Sometimes, they will be placed in unregulated accommodation with little support – living in risky environments alongside vulnerable adults who are involved in crime.’

Anne Longfield OBE, the Children’s Commissioner for England

The report by Joe Caluori, Dr. Molly Corlett and James Stott reveals how ‘a growing number of looked after children’ had been placed in care settings which failed to protect them from criminal exploitation. It draws on interviews with police officers, child protection experts and charities, plus analysis of data from police in Merseyside and North Wales. More than eight out of 10 of missing children in Merseyside (82%) were from unregulated care settings, and vulnerable to exploitation by county line gangs. Some 45% of offenders linked to county lines activity in North Wales came from Merseyside.

According to the authors there was an evolving model of county lines. The ‘traditional’ model involved gangs ‘grooming and exploiting looked after children from care settings in urban areas to go missing and transport and sell class A drugs in county bases’. ‘In many areas, this is gradually being replaced by a new ‘local franchise’ model of county lines, putting the growing numbers of looked after children who are placed at distance from their home area or in unregistered, unregulated settings, at greater risk,’ it said.

The report concluded that the ‘market’ for children’s social care placements was ‘broken’ with a shortage of suitable placements close to home as a result vulnerable adolescents were being ‘placed in settings perhaps hundreds of miles from home, and in extremis in unregistered, unregulated settings’. It found that in almost two-thirds of cases from 2015 to 2019 (62%), children were placed outside their local authority. The authors also argued that the ‘National Referral Mechanism’ (NRM) enabled agencies to avoid taking responsibility for safeguarding exploited children by placing the decision with the Home Office who ‘will have little knowledge of the context and take on average 452 days to reach a decision’.