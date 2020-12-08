Keira Bell case: ‘potential catastrophe’ or ‘landmark ruling’?

Unsurprisingly the High Court’s decision last week in the Keira Bell case restricting access to puberty blockers for under-16’s has further entrenched already polarised views. Whether it is a ‘potential catastrophe for young trans people across the country’ or the ‘landmark ruling’ (as described by the Observer in this weekend’s editorial) that ‘paved the way for a child-centred judgment’ that gives children the protection they deserve.

On Tuesday last week, the High Court ruled that children under 16 are unlikely to be able to give informed consent to receive prescribed puberty blocking treatment. The Court ruled in favour of the claimants, a 23 year-old girl who received puberty blockers and is now de-transitioning, and the mother of a 15 year-old girl with autism awaiting treatment, concluding that only those with an understanding of the long-term consequences of the treatment could consent to it.

‘Any questioning of the gender-affirming model – and the role that trauma, internalised hostility to same-sex attraction or misleading online material may play in gender dysphoria in teenagers – is dismissed as transphobic,’ reflected yesterday’s Observer editorial. ‘This is a chilling state of affairs that is detrimental to child safety.’ Whilst recognising that there were children who will find last week’s judgment ‘distressing’. ‘Children are not pawns to be deployed in adult debates about identity. Bell’s bravery has paved the way for a child-centred judgment that gives them the protection they deserve.’

Human rights groups Amnesty International UK and Liberty issued a joint statement calling on ‘no further curbs to the bodily autonomy and determination of any young person, particularly young trans people and anyone who wants to access gender-specific health care’. ‘For many young trans people, or those questioning and exploring their gender identity, puberty blockers allow more time to make important decisions,’ they said. ‘For those who decide to fully transition, puberty blockers allow them to live in the correct gender as adults much more easily, by avoiding physical changes that are very difficult to reverse.’

As a result of the ruling, it will be more difficult for young trans people without supportive parents or guardians, who can consent on their behalf, to access the healthcare they need for gender dysphoria. Gender dysphoria is the unease or discomfort felt by people whose biological sex does not match their gender identity.

An NHS spokesperson confirmed that since the ruling, the Gender Identity Development Service for Children and Adolescents (GIDS) at the Tavistock and Portman NHS trust immediately suspended referrals for puberty blockers and cross-sex hormones for under 16’s and will now only be done with court authorisation.Cross-sex hormones and surgery are forms of irreversible treatment available at 16 and 18, respectively, while the effects of puberty blockers are fully reversible.

However, the High Court judgment now requires teens to understand the effects of the former, more extensive treatments to access the latter. The charities also expressed concerns over the future of the Gillick competence which allows under-16’s to consent to their own medical treatment where they are believed to be sufficiently capable of understanding the procedure and consequences of the treatment.

Lui Asquith from Mermaids, a trans children’s charity, called the judgment a ‘potential catastrophe for trans young people across the country’. On transgender teen whom the Guardian was introduced to by the group, Alex, said that he was ‘terrified that this judgment is going to sentence trans teens to years of excruciating puberty, causing unmanageable levels of dysphoria and distress’.

The Tavistock and Portman NHS trust is seeking permission to appeal Tuesday’s ruling. In a statement from its Chief Executive, Nancy Kelley, Stonewall UK said that if the judgment was upheld on appeal, the ruling was ‘likely to significantly extend the wait trans young people already face when seeking specialist support – and risks adding enormous strain to our already overstretched courts and mental health services’. Acting for a 14 year-old transgender boy who has waited for over a year to be referred to GIDS, the Good Law Project has launched a legal action against NHS England for the wait times experienced by young trans people to be seen for eligibility for puberty blockers.