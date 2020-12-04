Indefinite sentences: ‘the greatest single stain on our criminal justice system’

The problem of indefinite sentences was not going away despite imprisonment for public protection (IPP) being scrapped eight years ago with a former supreme court justice calling the sanction ‘the greatest single stain on our criminal justice system’. In a foreword to a report for the Prison Reform trust, Lord Brown of Eaton-Under-Heywood said: ‘We are in a shocking and shaming position… . Our reputation as a just nation demands that this IPP stain be at last eradicated.’

It was recently reported that the family of Tommy Nicol, a prisoner who died while serving an indefinite sentence, has received damages from the government in an out-of-court settlement. Sentences given under the IPP regime saw offenders handed a minimum term but no maximum term. They had no expected date of release and many served well beyond their expected sentence.

Nicol was two years past his four-year minimum tariff when he died in hospital after attempting suicide in custody at the Mount prison, Hemel Hempstead. His family brought claim against the Ministry of Justice, arguing that the IPP sentence had constituted a breach of Nicol’s right to life under the Human Rights Act 1998. The settlement of the claim by the Ministry of Justice suggests some recognition of the claim’s merit by the government.

Official estimates were that only 900 IPP sentences would be ordered when its was introduced by Labour Home Secretary David Blunkett in 2003. In fact, more than 6,000 people were given IPP sentences. Eight years after the scrapping of the regime under then-Justice Secretary Ken Clarke, nearly 1,900 prisoners remain in custody under IPP sentences. Many of these are now well beyond their original minimum term. Speaking on Radio 4’s Today programme yesterday, one former IPP prisoner identified as Gemma (not her real name) revealed how, despite being given a minimum term of only two years after committing robbery, she served 13 years in prison.

The delay in release of many IPP prisoners is caused by lack of availability of rehabilitative programmes in prisons. The Guardian reported that, in Nicol’s case, evidence was to be put to the high court from consultant forensic psychiatrist Dr Dinesh Maganty stating that Nicol and many other IPP prisoners were ‘caught in a vicious cycle were, in order to be released, they had to complete programmes that were not available in sufficient numbers’.

Martin Jones, CEO of the Parole Board, told the Today Programme that people ‘need hope at the end of the tunnel’. He suggested that the Parole Board needs greater powers to ensure that prisoners are referred to appropriate rehabilitative programmes and suitable interventions are made to help them progress through their sentences.

IPP sentences technically last for 99 years. This means that, even after their eventual release, IPP prisoners are effectively monitored for life and can be recalled for breaching the terms of their license, even if they do not present any risk to the public. Initially released after eight years, Gemma was recalled and served a further five years after she was found to have smoked the synthetic cannabis, spice. She commented: ‘Obviously, I shouldn’t have smoked spice, but I don’t think that warrants me serving another four and a half years in prison. I wasn’t being violent, I wasn’t out offending, the only thing that I probably was, was a bit of a danger to myself.’

There is a power to allow prisoners serving IPP sentences to seek the end of their license period after 10 years. The Parole Board are reportedly trying to promote awareness of this so that those who are eligible can apply.

Tommy Nicol is sadly not the only recent case of suicide among the IPP prison population. Charlotte Nokes, David Dunnings, Shane Stroughton, Kelvin Speakman, and Steven Strudghill all died while serving IPP sentences beyond their minimum term. The inquests into many of these deaths heard evidence of the extreme hopelessness felt by those serving indefinite sentences; to her family, Charlotte Nokes reportedly described being an IPP prisoner as a death sentence.

The Prison Reform Trust report documents the trauma faced by the growing number of IPP prisoners who have been recalled to prison even after their eventual release. The report written by Dr Kimmett Edgar, Dr Mia Harris and Russell Webster contains new data analysis showing that the number of IPP prisoners is not simply diminishing over time. In fact, although the number of never-released IPP prisoners is falling (by 57% over the past five years), the number of IPP prisoners recalled in the same period has jumped by 184%. Shockingly, 54% of those recalled had committed no further offence.

One prisoner interviewed by the PRT for their report gave a bleak picture of the impact of the sentence: ‘So long as I’m under IPP I have no life, no freedom, no future. I fear IPP will force me to commit suicide. I have lost all trust and hope in this justice system…Each day I feel more and more fear and dismay and I am starting to dislike life…I have to suffer in prison in silence. Accept it or suicide. That’s my only options left.’

The PRT is calling for serious reforms to the operation of IPP sentences to address some of the issues faced by both those in custody and those released on license. As well as reducing the length of time before which people are entitled to have their license reviewed from 10 to give years, they recommend that the abolition of IPP sentences should be made to apply retrospectively. This would necessitate a process of judge-led reviews of individual IPP cases; a phased programme of releases, with properly resourced preparation, and post-release support. They further call for all IPP prisoners to have a fixed date on which their liability to be recalled ends.

‘The problem of the IPP sentence is not going away,’ comments Peter Dawson, the PRT’s director. ‘Ministers will say their priority is public protection, but that should mean making sure that all the effort that has gone into getting IPP prisoners safe to release is matched by a similar effort to help them succeed in the community. Recall to custody is a sign of failure, not success, and only makes the task of motivating someone to try again that much harder. The continued existence of the IPP sentence, and the worsening situation this report discloses, makes every political appeal to our great tradition of justice sound hypocritical. The problem is very far from being solved, and demands the urgent attention of both ministers and parliament.’