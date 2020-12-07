Farieissia Martin: coercive control victim to appeal conviction

Appeal judges will hear expert evidence of a woman who murdered an abusive ex-partner in a case that has been likened to that of Sally Challen who successfully appealed her murder conviction last year.

Farieissia Martin was convicted of the murder of Kyle Farrell in 2015 who had attended anger management sessions as early as primary school. According to her Martin’s lawyers, he had started to be violent within a year of their relationship starting.

Whilst their relationship was on and off, the couple had two children together. His violence left Martin fearing for her life, however she did not alert the police because she feared that social services would get involved and take her young children.

Next week the Court of Appeal will hear fresh evidence from four experts that Farieissia Martin was suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder as a consequence of the physical, sexual and emotional abuse she had been subjected to during her relationship with Farrell. Clare Wade QC of Garden Court Chambers, acting for Martin, will argue that the extent of the abuse means she should have been guilty of manslaughter, not murder and that there was a failure in her all-male legal team at trial to explore its impact on her mental health. This new evidence also provides an explanation for martin’s memory loss which cast credibility issues in the original trial.

‘We are appalled that the crown are strongly contesting this appeal when their own experts agree Farieissia was suffering PTSD at the time of the killing and that her actions were likely triggered by the violence and abuse she was subjected to at the time of the killing,’ commented Farieissia Martin’s solicitor Harriet Wistrich.